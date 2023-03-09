flint.png

Flint Ag & Turf is the title sponsor of The Albany Herald's third Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo, which will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Albany Civic Center.

 Special Logo

ALBANY — Business being business, it’s always sales that are the bottom line for companies great and small.

But for the team at Fint Ag & Turf in Lee County, serving as the title sponsor for The Albany Herald’s third Southwest Georgia Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo at the Albany Civic Center Saturday is as much about community as it is business.

