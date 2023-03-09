ALBANY — Business being business, it’s always sales that are the bottom line for companies great and small.
But for the team at Fint Ag & Turf in Lee County, serving as the title sponsor for The Albany Herald’s third Southwest Georgia Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo at the Albany Civic Center Saturday is as much about community as it is business.
“We always want to make sales, and it’s important that we get our merchandise out there for the community to see,” Flint Ag & Turf Consumer Products Manager Todd Rice said. “But an event like this is even more about being part of the community, about helping other local businesses.”
The Expo, which will feature around 40 exhibitors, vendors and presenters, is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Civic Center. Equipment and exhibits will be on display inside and outside the venue.
“We’ll be showing off a lot of the latest equipment used in gardening, lawn care and for outdoor projects,” Rice said. “We’re excited to show off some of the equipment in our product line.”
The Flint Ag & Turf manager said equipment that will be on display inside and outside the Civic Center includes tractors, mini excavators, Gators, lawn mowers, and lawn and garden tractors.
Albany Herald sales staff, including Heather Harrison, Phil Cody and Amber Jeffcoat, will be at the Civic Center with vendors on Friday, setting up for the Expo. Harrison, the newspaper’s retail sales manager, said Thursday there is a lot of excitement in the community about the event, which is being held for the first time since the COVID pandemic.
“We’ve had great response to the things we’ve been doing with the Expo: We had a large number of people enter to win tickets, we’ve had a number of people scan our QR Code that enters them in a raffle for tickets,” Harrison said. “We’ve been getting the word out all over the community, so we’re hoping everyone will come out and be a part of this fun event.
“People can still pick up vouchers for free tickets at The Albany Herald, at Flint Ag & Turf, at Southern Tractor and Outdoors, at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and at Pretoria Fields Brewery. There are also ads that have run in The Albany Herald daily this week that people can cut out and bring in for a free ticket. And tickets are only $5 at the door.”
In addition to the home, garden and outdoor equipment that will be on display at the Expo, vendors have goodies to give away, and raffles will be held throughout the day. Food trucks — Mi Casa and Smokin’ Chick on the Go — will be on hand.
“In addition to the vendors who have been a part of the first two expos, we have some new businesses we’re excited to welcome, like Southern Tractors and Outdoors, Knight Solar LLC, Renewal by Andersen and MVW Roofing,” Harrison said.
In addition to Flint Ag & Turf, sponsors that had signed on to be a part of the Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo by Thursday included Welcome Sponsor Southern Tractor and Outdoors, Outdoor Sponsor Potter Motor Company, Official Sponsors Georgia Foam Solutions and Southwest Georgia Travel, Venue Sponsor Flint River Entertainment Complex and Media Sponsor Retro 102.1 FM radio.
Other sponsors/vendors include LeafGuard of Southern Georgia, Metro Power, Relay for Life, LeaFilter North of Florida LLC, Alfa Insurance Co., Safeguard, YMCA, Dillard’s, the Albany Fire Department, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, Cutco Cutlery, Knight Solar LLC, Howell Mills Designs, Renewal by Andersen, SOWEGA Beekeepers Club, 8 Mile Customs, MVW Roofing, 1 Dog Ventures, Georgia Foam Solutions, Heart to Heart Tax Services, Hollyhock Apothecary, Wee Lil Homestead, Mi Casa Food Truck, Old Goat Soap Co., The Albany Hemerocallis Society, Mitchell EMC, Craft Axes, Smokin’ Chick on the Go, Royal Cookies by Rilee, Doco Driving School and Sunshine Daisy Publishing LLC.
