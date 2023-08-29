Dougherty County Commissioner named to national committee

Anthony Jones

 Special Photo

ALBANY — National Association of Counties President Mary Jo McGuire has appointed Dougherty County District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones to the organization’s Membership Standing Committee.

“You were chosen because my goal is to build a talented and committed leadership team for NACo, McGuire said of the appointment. “Our strength at NACo is in our members and your active involvement.”

0
0
0
0
0