Emily Groat, center, recently was crowned Ms. ABAC 2023. Top finishers in the pageant were, from left, fourth runner-up Jordan Hurley, second runner-up Brooke Vanzant, Groat, first runner-up Jenna Williams, and third runner-up Jazzmyn Armstrong.
TIFTON – Emily Groat, a senior Agriculture major from Ruskin, Fla., was crowned Ms. ABAC at the 53rd annual pageant held at Howard Auditorium on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Groat, who was sponsored by ABAC’s Stallion Society – Orientation Staff, also won the Interview Award and Miss Congeniality, which is voted on by contestants in the pageant.
Jenna Williams, a sophomore Biology major from Douglas, was the first runner-up, while Brooke Vanzant, a sophomore Agricultural Education major from White Oak, was second runner-up. Jazzmyn Armstrong, a sophomore Biology major from Collins, was third runner-up, and Jordan Hurley, a sophomore Agribusiness major from Hartford, Ala., was fourth runner-up. In alphabetical order, Savannah Beasley, Carsen Jane Carter, Delaney Garcia, Anslee James and Jacey Pella were also Top 10 finalists.
Williams was also the Essay winner, while Taylor Stanfill, a senior Business major from Tifton, won the People’s Choice Award. Contestants competed for scholarship money in the event, and they also chose an organization to support with a portion of the proceeds from the pageant. Ruth’s Cottage and the Patticake House, a domestic violence shelter for women and children, was chosen as the 2023 recipient.
While at ABAC, Groat has served with the Stallion Society, been a member of the Horticulture club, a leader with the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, president of the Sigma Alpha sorority, and is a social media content creator for the ABAC Admissions office. Also, Groat has continued to work with Learn and Serve Tampa, a nonprofit organization that works to introduce K-12 students to service-learning projects in her hometown.
Groat said she plans to pursue a master’s degree in communications and is planning for a career in broadcasting.
Nineteen students competed in the pageant, which is sponsored by the ABAC Agripreneurs club.
