Emily Groat, center, recently was crowned Ms. ABAC 2023. Top finishers in the pageant were, from left, fourth runner-up Jordan Hurley, second runner-up Brooke Vanzant, Groat, first runner-up Jenna Williams, and third runner-up Jazzmyn Armstrong.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON – Emily Groat, a senior Agriculture major from Ruskin, Fla., was crowned Ms. ABAC at the 53rd annual pageant held at Howard Auditorium on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Groat, who was sponsored by ABAC’s Stallion Society – Orientation Staff, also won the Interview Award and Miss Congeniality, which is voted on by contestants in the pageant.