ATLANTA — GeorgiaForward has announced that Columbus will be the 2023 host community for its Young Gamechangers program.

Young Gamechangers is a leadership action program that brings together 45 professionals ages 25-40 to help solve the persistent challenges of one Georgia community. The Columbus Host Committee will present Young Gamechangers with four “challenge questions” addressing significant challenges or possibilities facing the community. Each class does extensive research to generate big idea recommendations based on the host community’s specific needs. The Gamechangers present their recommendations, along with a comprehensive report, at the end of their project.

