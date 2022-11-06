ATLANTA — GeorgiaForward has announced that Columbus will be the 2023 host community for its Young Gamechangers program.
Young Gamechangers is a leadership action program that brings together 45 professionals ages 25-40 to help solve the persistent challenges of one Georgia community. The Columbus Host Committee will present Young Gamechangers with four “challenge questions” addressing significant challenges or possibilities facing the community. Each class does extensive research to generate big idea recommendations based on the host community’s specific needs. The Gamechangers present their recommendations, along with a comprehensive report, at the end of their project.
“We can’t be more excited to host the Young Gamechangers program in the beautiful city of Columbus during a time when Columbus is experiencing the greatest momentum this city has ever seen,” City Manager Isaiah Hugley said. “We look forward to highlighting the many projects that are underway and in the pipeline over the next few years, and young people will play a huge role in what the future of Columbus will look like.”
One-third of the Young Gamechangers class will hail from the Columbus area, one-third from the Atlanta metro region, and one-third from greater Georgia. Columbus will benefit from perspectives across the state while also building up its own pipeline of civic leaders.
“The professionals who participate in the Young Gamechangers program in Columbus will bring fresh eyes and an openness to big new ideas,” GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson said. “Many of the innovative recommendations provided by past groups have shown that this fresh perspective can be a catalyst for positive, creative and thoughtful development for the host city. I am confident our next group will find great benefit from the program and leave a lasting impact on Columbus.”
The application window for the 2023 Young Gamechangers program is open through Nov. 30. The selected class participants will be notified in December. The program begins in April and will conclude in October with a public presentation of the Young Gamechangers’ final recommendations. Visit www.georgiaforward.org for more details and to apply.
“We are delighted to bring the Young Gamechanger program to Columbus after a very successful run in Dalton,” A.J. Robinson, chair of GeorgiaForward’s board of directors, said. “This program has proven beneficial to every locale in which it has taken place, bringing new and fresh ideas to cities and counties across the state. It is a premier leadership development opportunity that produces results on many levels.”
Young Gamechangers’ met much success in Dalton in 2022. The final recommendations from their work can be found online. Communities interested in hosting a Young Gamechangers program should contact Sadie Krawczyk at skrawczyk@gacities.com.
GeorgiaForward is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that brings together thought-leaders, decision-makers and stakeholders to address some of Georgia’s biggest challenges. The organization seeks to stimulate big-picture, statewide thinking that embraces collaborative, innovative and pragmatic solutions while creating a leadership pipeline for the future. For more information, visit the www.georgiaforward.org website.
