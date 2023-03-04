Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp announced the recipients of the 11th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia in these fields.
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have announced the recipients of the 11th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia in these fields. The awards are presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.
“I want to congratulate all those who earned this year’s Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities and thank them for their contributions to our state,” Kemp said in a news release. “Talented Georgians have a meaningful impact on both our communities and our economy. They are an important part of our state's cultural fabric, and we appreciate what they do to enrich the lives of others.”
“It’s an honor to celebrate these gifted recipients and all they have done to make Georgia a vibrant place to live,” Marty Kemp added. “The arts and humanities are essential to our children’s education and provide a needed outlet for Georgians of all ages. We are thankful for the work of these talented individuals and organizations.”
Following a competitive nominations process, 10 members of the arts and humanities communities from across Georgia received this year’s honors.
The recipients of the 11th annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities are:
▪ Georgia Museums Inc., Bartow County
▪ Perry Area Historical Society, Houston County
▪ Thomasville Entertainment Foundation, Thomas County
▪ Heartbound Ministries, Fulton County
▪ Annie Greene, Troup County
▪ Jeff Green, Sumter County
▪ Alan Rothschild, Columbus County
▪ The Rev. Dwight D. Andrews, active in organizations in DeKalb and Fulton counties
▪ Chris Moses, Fulton County
▪ Tom Asher, Fulton County
This year, recipients of the Governor’s Award for the Arts and Humanities will receive handmade, blown-glass sculptures created by James Downey. In southwest Georgia:
Thomasville Entertainment Foundation: Brings nationally- and internationally-renowned performing arts events to rural southwest Georgia. Founded in 1937, the foundation facilitates affordable workshops and master classes as well as artists in schools and scholarships to keep the performing arts accessible to all members of the community.
Jeff Green: For more than 20 years, Green’s teaching, acting, directing and playwrighting strengthened Georgia Southwestern State University’s academic offerings and community outreach. Beyond his own contributions, his students are emerging as leaders in the Georgia theater community, as well as serving as teachers, caregivers, and academic advisors.
