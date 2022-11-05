LEESBURG -- An excited group of individuals joined together Nov. 1 for the charter meeting of a Lee County Exchange Club at the New J&E Restaurant here.
The Lee County club will be the first Exchange Club to be added in Georgia since 1983. The Exchange Club of Albany is the sponsoring Club.
Thad Paulk, the immediate past president for the Georgia District and his wife, from the Exchange Club of Tifton, attended the meeting. The Leesburg Club will be part of the Georgia District, which includes 36 local Exchange Clubs and is part of The National Exchange Club. The Georgia District is the largest District in Exchange.
The Exchange Club is the foremost service organization in the country, serving more than 630 local clubs throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It provides individuals with opportunities to use their time and talents to benefit their local communities through the core values of family, community and country.
Through the Exchange Club's programs of service – Americanism, community service and youth programs – members support activities that benefit youth, promote pride in our country, and honor military and public service providers. Exchange’s national project is the prevention of child abuse.
Exchange was founded March 27, 1911, in Detroit by a group of business executives who wanted to gather and exchange ideas. As those ideas grew and were shared, they have resulted in innumerable benefits to the nation.
Currently, Exchange has more than 18,000 members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The organization’s National Headquarters, located in Toledo, Ohio, acts as a resource to local-level clubs and their members.
Wendy Layfield prepared the meal for the meeting, and the Steve Perrine State Farm Agency sponsored the meal.
The Lee club's next meeting will be Nov. 14 at the Lee County Chamber of Commerce (“The Depot”) at 106 Walnut Ave. North at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about the service club is invited to the meeting.
