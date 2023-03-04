ama youth.jpg

Students from Turner County Middle School work on an art project during a field trip on Friday at the Albany Museum of Art. The AMA is celebrating Youth Art Month in March, with special Saturday events scheduled in addition to field trips and monthly art education programming for children and youth.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY ─ The Albany Museum of Art will observe Youth Art Month in March with special Saturday events and programming, including a collaborative art studio, and the 42nd annual Kiwanis Club student art awards. The AMA also will host the Dougherty County School System’s Fine Arts Festival.

“The arts are a vital part of a well-rounded education,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “The arts encourage and enhance critical thinking skills, spark creativity, offer new perspectives, and provide critical avenues of expression. The positive influence that art has on the youth of our nation is certainly something to celebrate.”

