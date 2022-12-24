will runyon chaplain.jpg

Phoebe Putney Health System Manager of Chaplaincy Services Will Runyon said he saw more death in his 1 1/2 years of comforting COVID patints and families than he did in the 10 years of service prior to the pandemic.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — Will Runyon, the manager of chaplaincy services with Phoebe Putney Health System, sometimes gets a far-away look as he tells his stories of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the look of a man who has been at war.

“One day in April,” Runyon says, “we lost nine patients in that one day. I remember going from room to room to room to room with the doctors and thinking, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ It was like following a mass murderer around.

