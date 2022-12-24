ALBANY — This, in a nutshell, was the problem for Phoebe North Pharmacy Manager Julia Erdmier and her staff in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was nerve-wracking at first because everything was so new,” Erdmeir said as she recalled the early days of the pandemic. “It was the ultimate learning process: Trying to figure out how to treat symptoms of a disease without knowing anything about it.”

Tags