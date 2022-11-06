ALBANY — The year-end holidays will be here before you know it, which means school holiday breaks also are just a few weeks away.
For busy parents who are looking for safe, creative ways for their children to spend the winter break from school, the Albany Museum of Art has a pair of popular holiday art camps that will fill their days with art, activities, and fun while encouraging them to use their imagination.
The Libby Womack Holiday Workshop is Monday-Thursday Dec. 19-22, and the Parents Holiday Recovery Art Camp is Tuesday-Friday Dec. 27-30. Each camp runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with free drop-off at 8 a.m. and free late pick-up at 5 p.m. each day. Campers can register for the whole day or for a half-day (9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.). A lunch plan is available, and everyone enjoys free pizza on the last day of each camp. A maximum of 20 campers ages K-7th grade will be enrolled in each camp.
“These two camps always bring so much joy and warmth to the AMA,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the museum, said. “The holidays are a magical time, and we are so thrilled to be able to provide a safe place for creative expression, friends, and all-around good cheer as we make our way into 2023.”
The Libby Womack Holiday Workshop, named for the long-time educator and AMA trustee, provides an opportunity for kids to get creative at the museum in the days leading up to Christmas, a period when many parents are busy attending to important last-minute details. The workshops offer gallery explorations, art instruction, and fun art-making projects, with different instruction and activities planned for each day.
After Santa’s visit, parents can be understandably fatigued. To help them get over the bustle, the AMA’s Parents Holiday Recovery Camp keeps campers engaged creatively as they make the transition from the holidays to the restart of school in the new year.
The daily cost for each camp is $30 for AMA members or $40 for non-members. Each half-day of camp is $20 for AMA members or $30 for non-members. Campers can bring a brown-bag lunch, or the AMA will provide lunch for an additional $10 per day. All campers get a free pizza lunch on the last day of each camp.
“These art camps usually fill up early, and we are already signing ups kids,” Vanoteghem said. “Parents will want to register their campers soon, while space is still available.”
Vanoteghem noted that scholarships to the camps are available.
A link to apply for a scholarship may also be found on the winter holidays camps website page.
Parents with questions about the AMA’s winter holidays camps may contact Vanoteghem by email at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or by calling her at (229) 439-8400.
AMA EXHIBITIONS
♦ “Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice” is in The Haley Gallery through Dec 10. Organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Support is provided by Art Bridges.
♦ “Wayna: Her Dreams of Ethiopia, Works by Tracy Murrell” is in the East Gallery through Jan 7.
♦ Georgia Artists Guild of Albany’s 29th Juried Exhibition is in the McCormack Gallery through Jan 7.
♦ “Forsaking All Comfort and Prosperity, Works by Maryam Safajoo” is in the Hodges Gallery through Jan 28.
♦ “Escape Plan, Installation by Elinor Saragoussi” is in the West Gallery.
AMA ChalkFest will be held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Front Street and Veterans Park Amphitheater. Admission is free. Visit www.amachalkfest.com for more information.
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.
For more information about the AMA, visit the www.albanymuseum.com website or call (229) 439-8400. Follow @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram, and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.
