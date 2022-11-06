winter art camp.jpg

The Albany Museum of Art has a pair of popular holiday art camps scheduled that will fill students’ days with art, activities, and fun while encouraging them to use their imagination.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY — The year-end holidays will be here before you know it, which means school holiday breaks also are just a few weeks away.

For busy parents who are looking for safe, creative ways for their children to spend the winter break from school, the Albany Museum of Art has a pair of popular holiday art camps that will fill their days with art, activities, and fun while encouraging them to use their imagination.

