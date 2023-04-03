THOMASVILLE – U.S. Army veteran and country crooner Rockie Lynne will be the featured artist performing here Friday at the city of Thomasville's First Friday Sip & Shop event. People across the region are invited enjoy an evening while sipping and shopping and then cap off the night with the free concert featuring Lynne.
Starting at 6 p.m., guests can shop and dine throughout downtown Thomasville. Adults 21 and older can sip, shop and stroll with an adult beverage after picking up an armband from a participating business.
“Many of our downtown businesses are open late during our First Friday events, so it’s the perfect opportunity to come out to shop and dine and help strengthen both the economic and communal bond downtown Thomasville offers when hosting a First Friday event,” Special Events Manger for the city of Thomasville Nicole Elwell said in a news release.
Lynne will perform at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m., and food trucks will set-up beginning at 6 p.m. As a veteran of the United States Army, country singer/songwriter/philanthropist Lynne spends much of his time serving the brave men and women who serve the country in its military. He is also the founder of the national charitable organization Tribute to the Troops, which honors fallen heroes and their families.
For more information about the First Friday Sip and Shop events, visit Thomasvillega.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
