Musician Rockie Lynne is set to perform at Thomasville’s First Friday Sip & Shop event this Friday.

THOMASVILLE – U.S. Army veteran and country crooner Rockie Lynne will be the featured artist performing here Friday at the city of Thomasville's First Friday Sip & Shop event. People across the region are invited enjoy an evening while sipping and shopping and then cap off the night with the free concert featuring Lynne.

Starting at 6 p.m., guests can shop and dine throughout downtown Thomasville. Adults 21 and older can sip, shop and stroll with an adult beverage after picking up an armband from a participating business.

