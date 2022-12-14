council aging.jpg

The Sowega Council on Aging and the Dougherty County Rotary Club present Santa for Seniors, an annual event that provides stockings filled with gifts to clients in the SCOA Home Delivered Meals program.

 Special Photo

ALBANY – Fifty homebound seniors across southwest Georgia will experience Christmas this year thanks to the partnership between Sowega Council on Aging and the Dougherty County Rotary Club. Santa for Seniors is an annual event that provides stockings filled with gifts to clients in the SCOA Home Delivered Meals program.

“The seniors enrolled in the Home Delivered Meals program are homebound and often live alone,” Izzie Sadler, SCOA executive director, said. “When our meal delivery partners arrive at the front doors with a meal and a Christmas stocking in hand, the faces of our clients light up. For some, this may be the only Christmas present they receive.”

