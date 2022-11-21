THOMASVILLE — There is something truly special about the holiday season in Thomasville. Twinkling lights and beautiful holiday decorations, combined with events like Holiday Open House, Victorian Christmas, and so much more come together to create “Christmas in Thomasville,” a magical and festive celebration for friends and families to enjoy.
Shops and restaurants will welcome guests for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this weekend. Merchant specials and discounts valid on these shopping days will be listed on the Thomasville Visitors Center website, thomasvillega.com, and promoted on Downtown Thomasville’s social media pages.
“Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally one of the largest shopping weekends of the year,” Main Street Manager Brandy Avery said. “Events like Black Friday and Small Business Saturday focus on supporting small businesses and shopping locally to make an economic impact in our community.”
Sip & Shops have become cherished monthly events in downtown Thomasville, and Christmas in Thomasville will provide guests with ample opportunities to enjoy extended shopping and dining hours while strolling the entertainment-filled sidewalks with their favorite beverage from a participating business. Each weekend from Dec. 2-17 will feature a Sip & Shop event.
Dec. 8 and 9 will bring Thomasville’s Victorian era to life during one of the largest events of the year: Victorian Christmas. Carriage rides, a live nativity, food vendors, horse and carriage rides, and so much more will add to the Victorian celebration. The public is encouraged to rent a Victorian outfit from the Thomasville Visitors Center to add to the event’s festivities and stroll the streets in style. Costume rentals are $10 with a $25 refundable deposit and will be available Nov. 28-Dec. 7.
“Dressing in Victorian costume truly makes you feel like a part of Victorian Christmas,” Tourism and Events Manager Madison Eaton said. “If you’ve never taken part in this fun tradition, we have clothing for all ages, including top hats and bow ties for men and beautifully detailed dresses for women.”
Christmas in Thomasville will also feature a Christmas movie night at the Ritz Amphitheater on Dec. 17. The movie “Santa Clause” will air on a big screen beginning at 6:30 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy this free event.
“Memorable events create the perfect backdrop for family gatherings and showcase the beauty of Thomasville during the holiday season,” Eaton said. “We want these experiences to create special memories that last a lifetime.”
Christmas in Thomasville will feature many other community events throughout December. A full itinerary can be found by visiting thomasvillega.com/holidayevents or by calling the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
