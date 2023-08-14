ALBANY -- One hundred years ago, the Boy Scouts of Albany and South Georgia were already involved in the tradition of summer camp.

In 1920, Albany and later to include Americus and the surrounding towns, were members of the Nochaway Council, BSA. Summer camp for Nochaway Council began in 1921. As the council did not own a camp, various places were used for summer camps. Regardless of the physical location, the camp was called Camp Nochaway.

