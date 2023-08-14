...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 expected. Isolated inland areas of the Florida Panhandle may
reach heat index values around 117.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Summer camp for the south Georgia Nochaway Council began in 1921. As the council did not own a camp, various places were used for summer camps. Regardless of the physical location, the camp was called Camp Nochaway.
Special Photo: Mercer Sherman, South Georgia Council
Summer camp for the south Georgia Nochaway Council began in 1921. As the council did not own a camp, various places were used for summer camps. Regardless of the physical location, the camp was called Camp Nochaway.
Special Photo: Mercer Sherman, South Georgia Council
Boy Scouts in south Georgia have held summer camps for more than 100 years.
Special Photo: Mercer Sherman, South Georgia Council
In 1920, Albany and later to include Americus and the surrounding towns, were members of the Nochaway Council, BSA.
Special Photo: Mercer Sherman, South Georgia Council
ALBANY -- One hundred years ago, the Boy Scouts of Albany and South Georgia were already involved in the tradition of summer camp.
In 1920, Albany and later to include Americus and the surrounding towns, were members of the Nochaway Council, BSA. Summer camp for Nochaway Council began in 1921. As the council did not own a camp, various places were used for summer camps. Regardless of the physical location, the camp was called Camp Nochaway.