...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Slow down when approaching intersections.
The Albany Police Department has arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with a recent murder.
ALBANY — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Jatavious Johnson (18), who was shot multiple times Oct. 25 and later died from his injuries.
The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, apprehended Alexander Holman, 15, at a location in Dougherty County. Holman is facing murder, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a person under age 18 charges. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
