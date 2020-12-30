ALBANY -- Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas has frequently noted that the battle with COVID-19 isn’t a sprint but a marathon of endurance. But in many ways, it’s become more of a slog.
During 2020, a year defined by the novel coronavirus, from its appearance in the United States on Jan. 20 to the worst impacts being felt at the end of the year, it has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives.
Traditional holiday gatherings, family reunions and even funerals have been altered or in some cases canceled due to the disease.
Through Wednesday there were 210 deaths that Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said he has confirmed as being those who died and were positive for COVID-19.
However, the number could be higher, he said during a Wednesday telephone interview. Just during the previous weekend he learned of five additional residents who died at locations outside the county, and he suspects there are other cases.
“Back in March, April and May I was trying to keep up with those who died in other locations,” he said. “In a sense, I was asked to stand down, (that) that was not my job. The information that was being assimilated and passed on to me was ended at the end of July.
“How many I missed, I don’t know. If I missed five (from last weekend), how many more have slipped through the cracks? There are some more deaths out there.”
Fowler said he hopes that eventually the Georgia Department of Public Health will provide the information he needs.
Recently, he has renewed his efforts to run down cases of Dougherty County residents who died in other places and whose deaths have not been relayed to him. On Wednesday there were nine such outstanding cases for which he was awaiting information from various funeral homes.
“I felt like that was my job as a public service,” Fowler said.
In Dougherty County, officials declared a state of emergency in mid-March, ahead of the state, as the area became one of the largest hot spots for the virus in perhaps the world.
Businesses were closed, and curbside pick up of food became the reality as restaurants were identified as potential threats for the spread of the virus. Gyms, theaters, bowling, other recreational activities and hair salons also were among those affected initially and to the greatest extent.
The first presumptive case of the virus was diagnosed at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in February.
The initial outbreak was linked to two heavily attended funerals in Albany attended by a pastor from the Atlanta area who became the first confirmed death in the state.
At about that time residents got a new source of information offering details about the local impact with news conferences several times featuring elected and medical officials available on Facebook. The frequency later was dropped to once every two weeks but they are now being held each week as the number of cases began to increase again at some time after the July 4 holiday.
For medical staff and first responders the pandemic took a toll as Phoebe stripped its supply of intensive care unit beds and a temporary unit was established on Palmyra Road.
Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services personnel worked entire shifts that consisted nearly entirely of transporting patients sickened by the disease to the hospital.
During that time paramedics shifted to wearing protective suits on all calls. The protective gear, which prevents liquids from penetrating or escaping, were especially hot during the summer months.
Dougherty County Commission provided equipment, spending $39,400 on two units to decontaminate ambulances after each call.
Patients suffering from ailments unrelated to the coronavirus were often reluctant to be transported to the hospital out of fear of catching the virus there.
Recently there was an outbreak at Dougherty County Jail, where a handful of inmates tested positive in a few days’ time and several jail employees also tested positive. Those employees are suspected of being the vector of the disease into the jail population.
One inmate was briefly hospitalized, Col. John Ostrander, who is in charge of jail operations, told The Herald last week, but the outbreak seems to have been contained and the spread checked.
Perhaps the most controversial measure undertaken locally was a face mask ordinance passed by the Albany City Commission in early September. Commissioners approved the measure by a narrow 4-3 vote after some seven hours of discussion and public comment over a period of two days.
At the time of the vote, Commissioner Bob Langstaff, who supported the measure along with Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young and Mayor Bo Dorough, said it would be foolish not to take advantage of Gov. Brian Kemp’s order granting local governments permission to enact such ordinances in areas that had high numbers of cases.
“I would ask everybody to read his latest order,” Langstaff said. “When the governor does something, I give great deference to what he does. I give great deference to what the doctors had to say.
“Some people don’t buy the greater-good argument. If everyone was just wearing a mask while they’re waiting to sit at a table, while they’re waiting in line at the convenience store, we’re all more likely to be OK.”
The ordinance requires individuals to wear masks in most public places where social distancing is not possible when the number of cases in the county exceeds 100 per 100,000 in population. It allows for outdoor activities such as walking and has exemptions that include health conditions and religious grounds.
If called, police will give an explanation of the ordinance and offer a mask, giving the violator the option of donning a face covering or leaving the location. Officers could issue citations that bring fines of $25 for a first offense and $50 for second and subsequent offenses.
Public and private grade schools and area colleges and universities initially shut down, providing instruction through online virtual schooling, before eventually re-opening.
Many parents in the Dougherty School School System, given the option, have chosen to keep their children on the virtual learning format rather than return to campuses.
Graduation ceremonies also were canceled or altered for the class of 2020 throughout the region.
Life was defined, but not halted, by the pandemic, and it went on in an altered state.
During the year there was good news along with the bad.
Primary elections and runoffs were held and then a presidential contest in which voters were given new opportunities to cast ballots. Voters showed up at the polls, with most wearing masks.
In addition, voting by mail was strong and voting opportunities were expanded. Dougherty County installed three new vote drop boxes, at library branches in east, south and northwest Albany.
The announcement that the leading supplier of building products would be establishing a presence in Albany came in July of 2018, and a groundbreaking was held at the former Albany-Dougherty Industrial Park site on Sylvester Road in February 2019. The plant got into swing in 2020, bringing more than $150 million in investment and more than 100 jobs.
The 320,000-square-foot advanced technology production facility will have a $5 million annual payroll and employ some 150 people in the area. It will be able to provide construction materials for some 20,000 homes per year.
Cohilas said the long-anticipated development was the result of collaboration involving a number of different parties, and the pieces from that collaboration eventually coming together.
“We had all the necessary components, and we all had to work together,” he said.
In a year when the state slashed its budget to deal with a drop in revenue due to the pandemic, the odds of landing funding for a bridge renovation project at Radium Springs, part of a trail project, was considered dead in the water.
So Dougherty County officials were delighted when a $1.5 million grant was included in the 2020-2021 budget that was delayed when lawmakers went home halfway through the session. The funding was included in the final budget completed in June.
The state grant will include about $705,000 to restore the Spring Run Bridge, located near the confluence of Skywater Creek and the Flint River.
“That was some of the best news we’ve received,” Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said at the time. “We have obviously been working on the recovery of Radium Springs for some time now.”
Plans to restore the area date back more than a decade, but significant work has been completed at the site where the former casino was demolished and at the trailhead.
“Millions of dollars in the community (were spent) to bring about recovery,” McCoy said. “One of the important projects is to rehabilitate the bridge located on property that belongs to the state.”
Radium Springs has been a focus for revitalization in the county as the area has been hit hard by floods in 2004 and 2008 and a deadly 2017 tornado that demolished a significant number of homes.
“It’s going to do a lot for that area and Radium Springs,” said Doughety County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who is a member of the commission’s Recreation Committee that has been heavily involved in planning at the garden and park area.. “It opens back up that Spring Run (and) the trail going all the way down to the river, so I think it’s great.”
In addition to the restoration of an area that has been battered by Mother Nature, it also creates tourism and economic opportunities, the county commissioner said.
“Our vision for Radium Springs is to offer a good quality of housing in the Albany-Dougherty County area,” Johnson said. “This is a good place to start in rebuilding and rebranding in Dougherty County.”
Another dose of economic good news came last week with the announcement of approval of a contract to continue the project to widen Highway 133.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the $62.7 million contract with Reames and Sons Construction of Valdosta. It is the largest of 15 November DOT projects now set for construction, totaling $103.74 million.
The 8.55 mile stretch of roadway in Colquitt County will complete the four-laning work from U.S. 319/Georgia Highway 35 north to Mike Horne Road. Eventually the work will complete four-laning to the Mock Road intersection in Dougherty County.
The Valdosta-to-Moultrie portion of the project previously was completed. When the section linking Albany to Moultrie is completed it will offer a corridor linking Albany with U.S. Interstate 75 South and access to Interstate 10.
“The widening of 133 has been a priority of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and the region for some time,” chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said. “It increases economic competitiveness, traffic flow for residents and businesses, and increases safety. Any time we get infrastructure improvements, it’s a huge win.”
After a sharp decline in violent crime earlier in the year during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, the trend reversed later and violence soared. That trend was noticed in other Georgia cities as well as nationally.
Through Wednesday there had been 22 homicides in the county during 2020, with all but one of those occurring within the Albany city limits.
Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards has said some of the violence is related to a long-related feud between two Albany street gangs.
In February of this year the Albany City Commission established a task force to tackle the issue. So far recommendations have included gunshot-detection devices to monitor where shootings occur.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says the detectors are not a means of reducing gun violence, but will help officers respond faster to the sites of gunfire, which could help in prosecuting cases, and assist emergency medical personnel in reaching shooting victims quicker.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies also have worked to help stem the violence, which has dropped somewhat in recent weeks.
