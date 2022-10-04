The Lee County High School 2022 distinguished alumni, honored over the past weekend, include, from left, Yolanda Michelle Robinson, Abigail Leigh “Abby” Phillips, Phyllis Tucker, in memory of her late husband Larry Tucker, Theresa West, Curtis R. “Trey” Green III, David Preston Daughtry and Penny Wood Whitman.
LEESBURG -- The Lee County High School 2022 Class of distinguished alumni were honored and recognized during the LCHS 2022 homecoming festivities in Leesburg last week.
The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.
The 2022 Class of Distinguished Alumni include:
-- Yolanda Michelle Robinson, Class of 2001
-- Abigail Leigh “Abby” Phillips, Class of 2002
-- Phyllis Tucker, in memory of her late husband Larry Tucker, Class of 1962
-- Theresa West, Class of 1983
-- Curtis R. “Trey” Green III, Class of 1989
-- David Preston Daughtry, Class of 1994
-- Penny Wood Whitman, Class of 1995
The 2022 distinguished alumni were honored as the grand marshal’s of the homecoming parade, followed with recognition at the LCHS homecoming football game. On Friday, the distinguished alumni spoke to students in the Lee County school system. The festivities culminated with the distinguished alumni being honored with a banquet.
The Lee County High School Distinguished Alumni program will select up to seven recipients every year. Applications are available year-round and will be due by June 1, 2023, for the 2023 Class of LCHS distinguished alumni. For more information, email lchsdistinguishedalumni@gmail.com
