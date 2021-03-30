COVINGTON — Fifty-two students participated in the Georgia 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest at the Newton County Agriculture Center in Covington.
This evaluation competition, sponsored by Wilma Minix and the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association, is a major event for the Georgia 4-H Livestock Program. Participants acquire a better knowledge of livestock by learning to identify types, grades, breeds and classes of livestock while developing skills in animal science and profitable farming. The contest also encourages students to enhance their decision-making, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
“I am so thankful for the group that worked to put together the state 4-H and FFA livestock judging contest in person,” Sarah Loughridge, the University of Georgia’s Animal and Dairy Science Extension youth livestock coordinator, said. “It was great to see youths circled around livestock classes and giving reasons in a socially distanced manner.”
The main components of the contest include judging classes of livestock, such as market or breeding beef cattle, swine, sheep and/or meat goats, and justifying their decisions through oral reasoning and question sets.
Senior participants in grades nine through 12 reviewed classes to place the different livestock into specific classes, answered a set of questions on a designated class, and provided four sets of reasons providing explanations for their placings.
Junior participants in fourth through eighth grades viewed classes for placement and provided two sets of reasons explaining their placements. Both Junior and Senior 4-H participants completed one question set.
4-H members compete for high individual and as a team through the combination of the top county individuals. All participants received an award pin for participation. The top three individuals and top three team members will receive medallions, and a team plaque will be presented to the top participating teams. The first place Senior Team will have the opportunity to represent Georgia at the 2021 National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held in Louisville, Ky., in November.
The 2021 Georgia 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest winners were:
Seniors
♦ First place team: Jazmine Ralston, Gabrielle Ralston, Hannah McElrath, Breana Manning — Gordon County, Team A;
♦ Second place team: Hunter Petty, Kyle Hurd, Roberto Romero, Bryson Smith — Gordon County, Team B;
♦ Senior high individual: Jazmine Ralston — Gordon County.
Juniors
♦ First place team: Emily Strickland, Morris Lee, Olivia Lee — Madison County;
♦ Second place team: McCall Woodruff, Reagan Reynolds, Lena Steinkamp, Bryson Woodruff — Oconee County;
♦ Third place team: Lowry Duggin, Ally Jo Cook, Matthew Worley, Matthew Manning — Gordon County, Team A;
♦ Junior high individual: Emily Strickland — Madison County.
To learn more about the Georgia 4-H Livestock Program, visit georgia4h.org/livestock.
Georgia 4-H empowers youths to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 191,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact your local extension office.
