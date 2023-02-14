ALBANY -- Over the weekend, four Dougherty County 4-Hers attended the Southwest District 4-H District Project Achievement.

Jerlisa Myles, LeeAnn Feng, Kanijah Holliday, and Autumn Holsey each competed in the district competition. Myles competed in the Communications Project Area and presented on Social Media Safety Habits. Feng competed in the History Project Area and presented on Fast Fashion. Holliday competed in the Photography and Videography Project Area and presented on Video Production. Holsey competed in the Workforce and Career Development Project Area and presented on her career search through occupational medicine.

