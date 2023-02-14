ALBANY -- Over the weekend, four Dougherty County 4-Hers attended the Southwest District 4-H District Project Achievement.
Jerlisa Myles, LeeAnn Feng, Kanijah Holliday, and Autumn Holsey each competed in the district competition. Myles competed in the Communications Project Area and presented on Social Media Safety Habits. Feng competed in the History Project Area and presented on Fast Fashion. Holliday competed in the Photography and Videography Project Area and presented on Video Production. Holsey competed in the Workforce and Career Development Project Area and presented on her career search through occupational medicine.
Feng and Holliday both placed third in their project areas.
Georgia 4-H Project Achievement empowers young people with skills for a lifetime, officials with the organization said. Students choose a project area of interest, research the topic, and write and make a presentation. 4-Hers develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record-keeping, and other skills.
As students become older, a record-keeping component that promotes independent thinking, research and implementation is added. Cloverleaf and junior 4-Hers (fourth-eighth-graders), begin competition in their school or county and advance to the district level. Senior competitions (ninth-12th grade) encourage students to become more involved in their project areas and advance to the state and national levels.
