The Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy's Commodores robotics team is hosting a STEM Camp June 27-July 1.

ALBANY -- The Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy’s Commodores robotics team is hosting a STEM Camp June 27-July 1.

The camp, which will include activities from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, will be conducted at the 4C Academy at 1615 Newton Road in Albany.

Camp activities are designed for rising sixth- through ninth-grade students. Cost is $225 per child and includes lunches, snacks, and a T-shirt.

Space is limited to 28 campers.

