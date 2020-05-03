ALBANY (WGCL ) -- Things are slowly opening up, and people are waiting to get back to life as we knew it.

Despite being in a high-risk group--one Georgia woman isn’t wasting any time.

“I’ve got three closets full of clothes…and jewelry like you wouldn’t believe,” said 91-year-old Betty McDonald.

Dressed to the nines, with nowhere to go, McDonald is dusting off her wardrobe.

“Every day she does a different outfit, and I take pictures,” said Kim Taylor, her caregiver.

McDonald, who loves being outside, traveling, and socializing, was having a tough time given the circumstances.

“It’s a very sad time, it’s heartbreaking,” McDonald added.

“She went from sitting around to all blah, blah, blah, to ok, I’m ready, let me go get this next outfit,” Taylor said.

So, McDonald decided to shift her focus.

“I mentioned to my caretaker that I sure miss getting dressed up,” added McDonald.

Taylor wanted McDonald to get her mind off things, and decided to host a daily fashion show with the fashionista.

“I like flashy stuff as you can tell,” said McDonald, as she showed off her outfit.

Her husband passed away in 2007, and she doesn't have any kids.

But they’ve sent the videos to family, friends, and neighbors hoping to give some people a laugh and help lift their spirits.

“She has lots of people telling her that it’s reminded them that there’s more to life than watching television, and hearing the latest on COVID-19,” said Taylor.

She was very anxious about the coronavirus since she is elderly, but since doing this video, she has been so pre-occupied with sharing it, and decided she doesn’t want to wait to live her best life.

“At 91, she is in the high-risk group, as far as, if something should happen, and she told me once, I don’t know how much longer I have to live, yet she can find joy in doing something for today,” Taylor said.