ALBANY -- Albany City Commissioner and businesswoman B.J. Fletcher calls for "checks and balances" in Georgia's January runoff elections. Here is her open plea to the community:
I have been asked several times this week what I wanted for my birthday. Well, I can't bring my family back, but I can write a letter to my Albany family ... to my community ... to the place I call home.
These last few weeks have really shown me the hearts and minds of many in this community. I have been told: "I will never support you as long as that Congressman Sanford Bishop sign is up." "I will never support you as long as Sen. Kelly Leoffler comes to your place of business."
I've heard: "Trump is a racist" ... "Biden is going to die in office then Harris will be making decisions" ... "Who do you think won?" ... "How will it turn out?" ... "Will you stay open?" ... "Will our country close?"
The list goes on and on.
So I think for my birthday, as a gift to myself, I will try to answer these questions in hopes that just maybe our community will start to work together.
As for who won the presidential election, only God truly knows the answer. He is the only source of information we can rely on. It's hard to be like Jesus, so we turn to media, social outlets, friends, Hollywood, sports figures and other idols to get our information, none of which would give us a drink of water if we were dying of thirst.
We believe promises of politicians that they can never fulfill.
Why don't all of us do our own research? Get in our cars and go to the east, west, south and north sides of our communities. Ask yourself why some are so poor? Why some are so rich? And no matter what your race, are you judging others based on their skin color?
We vote someone into office (if we even vote) because of what they say they can do for us, then vote them out sometimes never really knowing what they did or didn't do.
How many people noticed on this year's ballot that none of our local elections had opposition. Do we think our local officials are doing such a great job that we want them all back? If that's true, why do I hear daily that our courts and other public servants aren't doing their jobs?
Many of us voted "straight-Republican" or "straight-Democrat," as if their party affiliation automatically makes them the best person for the job.
This is my personal opinion about the presidential election. I will preface this by saying, I realize I am opening myself up to a group of people who will Squawk and Facebook hateful remarks about my comments, but would never have the fortitude to discuss these issues with me in person. So here we go.
More people voted in this election than any other election on the history of America. I think a large majority of the votes were honest/correct votes. I think some were illegal, even in our own county. I think Joe Biden will be handed the seat of the presidency, and we will never know if it was a fair election.
I will call him President Joe Biden, the same as I did for President Jimmy Carter, President Bill Clinton, President Barrack Obama and President Donald Trump. I will do that to show respect for the office, respect for America, and respect for the women and men who have died in service to our country.
Georgia has a very important runoff election coming up in January. Most likely, we will have a Democratic House of Representatives and president. I pray we have a majority-Republican Senate because a one-party system is not what America was built on and historically does not work.
That's why businesses have CPAs; why families work better with both parents; why schools, counties and cities have boards ... for checks and balances.
Billions of dollars are coming in from around the world to ensure that Georgia elects the two Democrats on the ballot. Watch what these people promise you. Do your own research. If you didn't know them before the election, you won't know them after the election.
You know Congressman Sanford Bishop, a Democrat. You know Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican. You know what they have done for this community.
I say to my beloved community, this is your town and it's time for you to make up your own minds. May God be with all of us. May God be with America. I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas and will look up the history of both holidays as a gift to yourself.
