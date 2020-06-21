Before getting political, I think an introduction is important. So — hello. I’m Catherine Foote. Four times a week, I help design The Albany Herald. I work closely with Carlton. I read your squawks. I read about Phoebe, Albany State and ABAC. I catch up on commission meetings and know a little bit about all of the things and people and landmarks that come together to make up Albany. I design the paper from Gwinnett County, but I feel like I know your city personally, like a pen pal or an old friend from college.
Even separated by distance, we’re dealing with a lot of similar issues. Between COVID-19 and the social/political climate, we’ve got a lot of feelings.
I have very strong opinions about George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery — I could continue with paragraphs of names here — and the protests, as I’m sure you do. We might agree or disagree. That’s not important right now.
The most important thing we can do right now — you, me, white people, non-marginalized people — is listen. If you want to be an ally to the black community, listen — and then amplify those voices so others can listen. Listen to opinions that aren’t similar to yours. Try to get your news from a different perspective. Say hello to your neighbor, ask them how they’re doing and really listen when they answer. Understand that while listening is the most important step to becoming an ally, the work doesn’t stop here.
Listening is just the starting point.
The second most important thing we can do right now is know that it’s OK to change opinions. That’s not hypocrisy — that’s growth.
A few years ago, I worked for The Daily Home in Talladega, Ala. I wrote a scathing column about how entitled Generation Z is — those are the amazing folks after Millennials like me — and now that I’ve had a few years to think about it, I don’t know the woman who wrote that column anymore. I certainly don’t agree with her. Growth shouldn’t be optional, especially when that growth comes with compassion, perspective and allyship. Sometimes it’s painful and uncomfortable to grow, but I keep myself open and understand that I always have more to learn.
One aspect of my job is reading columns on the opinion page. I read a lot of Dick Yarbrough, Marc Thiessen, Kathleen Parker, Cal Thomas — the list goes on.
I’m not afraid to tell you that I disagree with the aforementioned columnists a lot. But it’s not my job to disagree. It’s my job to read (listen), edit, absorb and get those voices out to you.
It was a recent Cal Thomas column that prompted me to come out of the shadows and write. Thomas candidly discussed white privilege, racism and discrimination. In a rare moment where the two of us were on the same page, he said “more of us need to have these conversations and not be so eager to get in our talking points. We should speak less and listen more.”
It’s not up to me to decide how people mourn, protest or even riot. It is my job to listen, to learn and to show compassion. There’s nothing political about listening. There’s no red or blue.
To the marginalized and unheard: I see you. I hear you. I’m listening.
To those who are used to being heard: It’s never too late to be an ally.
It’s never too late to listen.
