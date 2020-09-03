In the year 1953, I had the good fortune to room at UGA with a man who would become a journalist at an Albany TV station. I was pre-med, but I spent time with him on his homework. I remember him telling me about the teachers teaching about “yellow journalism” and what that means. He described it as tabloid, unreliable news written usually on yellow paper.
Grady Shadburn had a long career at WALB-TV, including the kids show “Captain Mercury.” I suspect if he were alive today, he would agree with me that all the reporting now is yellow-tinted.
I turn on more than one news program and read more than one newspaper in hopes of finding an unbiased report. Sure enough, the bias is not always overt but there are various ways to insert your opinion. Just say “This report may be disturbing.” How does a news report reach the level of scandal? It only needs the opinion of the reporter. A government official makes a statement, and the reporter adds, “This is unsubstantiated.” Of course, he should also add “In my opinion.”
I long for the time when a reporter could report a story and leave his opinion to the opinion page, and leave the formation of my opinion to me. Get some yellow paper.
William Lane
Albany
