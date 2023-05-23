ATLANTA — AAA Travel expects there will be a significant number of Georgians planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. According to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast, 1.3 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more. That’s 86,000 more than last year and 13,000 more than before the pandemic, in 2019.

Georgia air travel numbers are set to reach a new record high. An estimated 1.2 million Georgians will drive, which is 70,000 more than last year. Meanwhile, 114,000 are forecast to fly, which is 12,000 more passengers than last year’s holiday.

