ALBANY — AB&T BSA Officer and Fraud Prevention Operations Specialist Daniela Norman graduated recently from the prestigious Georgia Bankers Association Compliance School.
Already a valuable member of the AB&T team, completion of the compliance school program allows Norman to take a more active role in managing the bank’s compliance program to ensure continued adherence to all federal and state rules and regulations, while providing greater efficiency within the bank’s operations.
“We’re incredibly proud of Daniela for achieving this important career milestone,” AB&T CEO Perry Revell said. “She’s worked tirelessly the past two years mastering critical compliance skills that will have significant impact across our organization and allow us to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients.
“Her attention to detail, her dedication to doing the right thing and her commitment to colleagues, clients and community are unmatched.”
The two-year GBA Compliance School provides students in-depth understanding and knowledge about the variety of rules, regulation and requirements banks have to meet as they strive to serve the needs of their clients.
The curriculum is designed so that graduates will have key management and technical skills to guide their banks’ compliance efforts.
In each year of the school, graduates attended a five-day resident session, during which time they learned through lectures, discussions and case studies. The first-year curriculum sets the foundation on which a student can build a successful compliance program at their bank and forge a strong career path as a compliance executive. In the second year, students cover more complex and advanced material geared toward management-level success.
Students learned from a faculty that included nationally known bank compliance consultants and leading Georgia bankers who are compliance officers.
“Banks are compliance-oriented businesses, and these professionals are committed to making sure their banks do the right thing every day,” Thomas Williams, director of the GBA Compliance School and senior compliance officer at United Bank in Griffin, said.
“Compliance is one of the fastest-growing and most complex professions within a bank.”
Nineteen compliance professionals graduated from the program this year. The on-campus session was May 1-6 at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel in Athens.
(Family Features) From the sunny beaches of Florida to the mountains of Montana, there are many ideal locations across the country for families and friends to visit together. When traveling with a group, booking a vacation home in these popular destinations allows families to stay under one … Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.