ALBANY — AB&T Senior Vice President Gayle Woolard is one of 523 bankers from 21 states taking part in the 72nd annual two-week session of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Classes kicked off May 23 with an intensive two-week curriculum covering all aspects of banking, economics and related subjects and will be followed with a combination of virtual and in-person education across three years.
Sponsored by 15 Southern-state bankers associations, in cooperation with the Division of Continuing Education at LSU, the banking school requires attendance on campus for three years with extensive study assignments between sessions. The faculty consists of bankers, business and professional leaders, and educators from all parts of the United States.
During their three summer sessions at the Graduate School of Banking, students receive 190 hours of classroom instruction, planned evening study and final examinations at the end of each session.
“This is a very exciting step for Gayle along her banking journey,” AB&T CEO Perry Revell said. “Having already proaven herself as the premier private banker in south Georgia, the LSU graduate school experience will not only strengthen and augment her already impressive skillset, but provide incredible leadership within our organization, as we strive to be the gold standard in community banking.”
