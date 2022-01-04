ALBANY – Community Capital Bancshares Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary AB&T, have confirmed the institution's leadership transition effective Jan. 1.
As outlined in the bank’s previously communicated transition plan, Perry Revell has assumed the role of chief executive officer, while Matt Rushton now serves as president. In addition, Revell and Rushton were elected to the bank’s board of directors, also effective Jan. 1.
Luke Flatt, who served in those roles prior to the transition, will remain chairman of the board of directors and will continue to maintain an office at the bank following the transition date.
This transition in leadership marks an important milestone for the local bank that was founded in Albany in 1999 and has since grown into a premier community bank.
“AB&T has established itself as a community-centric, premier financial institution, and Matt and I are honored to have the opportunity to build upon that foundation as we look for new and exciting ways to serve our clients and community,” Revell said. “It’s truly humbling to know that Luke and the rest of our directors trusts us to continue the legacy of excellence that sets AB&T apart.”
Revell and Rushton, who have distinguished themselves as two of southwest Georgia’s most well-respected and successful bankers, are native Albanians who chose to return to their hometown to begin their careers and start their families.
Following a successful stint with SunTrust, Deerfield-Windsor School and University of Georgia graduate Revell joined AB&T in 2011 as a commercial relationship manager. He has seen his role expand to overseeing the bank’s marketing strategies as well as managing the bank’s operational soundness. In the community, Revell serves as immediate past chairman of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and as a former member of the Albany/Dougherty Economic Development Commission. Currently, Revell is AB&T’s executive vice president for strategy and execution.
A graduate of Albany High School and the University of Georgia, Rushton joined AB&T in 2012, following a successful tenure as a commercial relationship manager with SunTrust. While at AB&T, he has emerged as one of southwest Georgia’s premier relationship managers and has been guiding the bank’s revenue generation since 2018. Additionally, Rushton serves as vice chairman of the Board of Trustees at Deerfield-Windsor School and as a member of the Phoebe Foundation board. Currently, Rushton is AB&T’s executive vice president for revenue production.
