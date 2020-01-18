TIFTON — A total of 270 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2019 fall semester.
ABAC President David Bridges said 126 of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees. ABAC began offering bachelor’s degrees in 2008. During the fall term, more than 2,000 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.
Local graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study are:
Abbeville
Carolyn Grace Padgett, Associate of Science with Merit
Adel
Lacey Anna Hester, Associate of Science in Nursing
Shelvia Leigh Renae Holmes, Associate of Science with Honors
Harley Neal Paulk, Associate of Science in Nursing
Taylor Wilson, Associate of Science in Nursing
Alapaha
Cara Rebecca Davis, Associate of Science in Nursing
Taylor Kenneth Nugent, Associate of Science in Nursing
Garrett Scott Tucker, Associate of Science in Nursing
Albany
Walter L. Brettel, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Sabrina Dean Harris, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Logan Louis Littleton, Associate of Science with Merit
Davis Long, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Felicity White, Associate of Science
Americus
Fred Walker Langston IV, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Pooja Patel, Bachelor of Science, Business, Cum Laude
Arlington
Jamie Lynn Worsley, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude
Ashburn
Cameron Blake Barbee, Associate of Science
Reginald James Jackson Jr., Associate of Science
Summer Lynn Landeros, Associate of Science in Nursing
Madison Elizabeth Pritchard, Associate of Science with Honors
Ezra Isaiah Robinson, Associate of Science
Phillip Austin Rowan, Bachelor of Science, History and Government
Quenterion Tennille, Associate of Science
Katelyn Elise Watson, Associate of Science with Distinction
Bainbridge
Tamela Butler, Associate of Science with Merit
Jessica Carter, Associate of Science in Nursing
April Powell Hollingsworth, Associate of Science
Curtis Lynn Keaton Jr., Bachelor of Science, Business
Kady Lyn Kirkland, Associate of Science in Nursing
Ashley Nicole Laye, Associate of Science in Nursing
Joshua Hunter Pelham , Associate of Science
Haleigh Carole Poitevint, Associate of Science with Distinction
Heather Spooner Steen, Associate of Science with Merit
Jared Thames, Associate of Science in Nursing
Allison Leigh Whitaker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Carla A. Wimberly, Associate of Science in Nursing
Baxley
Keylee Grace Johnson , Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development, Cum Laude
Blakely
Ashley Caroline Houston, Associate of Science in Nursing
Melissa Pyle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ansley Smith, Associate of Science with Honors
Stephanie Alexis Welch, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit
John Austin Winkler, Associate of Science
Boston
D'vonte D. Lamons, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Kimberly Jill Thomas, Associate of Science
Allison Elizabeth Wagner, Associate of Science
Broxton
Jana Nicole Fussell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lorena Jacqueline Jimenez, Associate of Science in Nursing
Cairo
Rogelio Baltazar, Associate of Science with Merit
Daniell Spruiell Barber, Associate of Science
Whitney Wilson Cannon, Associate of Science in Nursing
Gloria Cutchens, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit
Roselia Gomez, Associate of Science with Distinction
Tracey Ansley Harrell, Associate of Science in Nursing
Quantangela T-keyah James, Associate of Science in Nursing
Juliann Martinez-Amaya, Associate of Science
Camilla
Jessie Haydon Adams, Bachelor of Science, Business
Julia Michelle Briggs, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Maegen Kitchens, Associate of Science
Mary Margaret Willis, Bachelor of Science, Business
Colquitt
Jimia Grier, Associate of Science
Taylor McKay Mock, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture, Cum Laude
Jenna Dyan Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Business, Cum Laude
Jennifer Swofford, Associate of Science with Distinction
Cordele
William Jeffrey Bodrey, Associate of Science
Hunter Russell Slade, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Dawn Elaine Spradley , Bachelor of Science, Agriculture, Cum Laude
Cuthbert
Jessica Hershberger, Associate of Science in Nursing
Donalsonville
LeQuana Letrice Martin, Associate of Science
Mitchel Lee Sheffield, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Douglas
Brandon Cole Dorsey, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Tyler J. White, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude
Lacy Marie Hope Whittaker, Bachelor of Science, Rural Studies, Cum Laude
Fitzgerald
Shawn Henry Brown, Bachelor of Science, Business
Margaret Raines Evans, Associate of Science with Honors
Katiesha Lashea Hall, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development
T'Keyah King, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication
Ashton McKinnon, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude
Evan Bryant Newell, Associate of Science in Nursing with Distinction
Catherine Suzanne Pope, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication
Michelle Leighan Roberts, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit
Kiki Monique Studstill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Cacey Lynne Tucker, Associate of Science in Nursing
Aubree Leigh Willcox , Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication
Hahira
Carmen Vincent Counts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emilee Morris , Associate of Science in Nursing
Shelby Stacey, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit
Iron City
Angela Denise Hornsby, Associate of Science with Merit
Mary Michaela Hornsby, Associate of Science with Merit
Leesburg
Mellanie Grace Moore, Bachelor of Science, Business
Marcial Saavedra, Associate of Science
Lenox
Erika Lyn Davis, Associate of Science in Nursing
Christopher A. Whitley, Associate of Science
Moultrie
Grace Elizabeth Bradley, Associate of Science
Joey Angel Contreras, Associate of Science
Logan Brice Day, Associate of Science
Christopher Michael Dorsey, Associate of Science
Shelby Nicole Eunice, Associate of Science with Merit
Taylor Marie Kight, Associate of Science in Nursing with Distinction
Sean W. Ladson, Associate of Science with Merit
Diana Karen Martinez , Associate of Science in Nursing
Cynthia Yvonne Mitchell, Associate of Science in Nursing
Lauren Koral Presley, Associate of Science
Nashville
Makayla Eaton, Associate of Science in Nursing
Newton
Nicholas Wayne Coker, Associate of Science
Norman Park
Carmen Guzman-Castro, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Ocilla
Hailee Kathleen Danielle Blawn, Associate of Science
Alexander Michael Clady, Associate of Science with Honors
Madison Elizabeth Dill, Associate of Science in Nursing
Dru Elizabeth Hudson , Associate of Science
Adam Lee Mitchell, Associate of Applied Science, Diversified Agriculture
Dalton Gaynor Ridgdill, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Landon Patrick Rowe, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Cum Laude
Patrick Eddie Tucker, Associate of Science
Omega
Valerie Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Matty Rose Hobbs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tarique Howard, Bachelor of Science, Business
Meagan Carter Overman, Associate of Science in Nursing
Pavo
Anna Bethany Davis, Associate of Science in Nursing
Jessica Hope Nelson, Associate of Science in Nursing
J. Benjiman Smith, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Pelham
Kayla Danielle Austin , Associate of Science in Nursing
Erin Leigh Butler, Associate of Science with Distinction
Logan R. Humphries, Bachelor of Science, Business, Magna Cum Laude
Taylor Laine McKenzie, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness
Poulan
Crysta Nicole Botdorf , Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development
Crystin Mae Thompson, Associate of Science with Distinction
Rebecca
Katie Grace Winter, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Rochelle
Matthew Hunter Layfield, Associate of Science
Ariel Nichelle Pridgen, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication
Emily Sutton, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Sumner
Katherine Rachel Spears, Associate of Science
Marissa Moreland Sutton, Associate of Science in Nursing
Sylvester
Dana Basil Dahman, Associate of Science
Kloe Ann Daughtry, Bachelor of Science, Business
Abigail Elise Thongbai, Associate of Science with Merit
Thomasville
LaJeaune Cutino, Associate of Science in Nursing
Macey Blair Smith, Associate of Science in Nursing
John Benjamin Wells, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture
Tifton
Mary Elizabeth Allison, Associate of Science with Honors
Kaycee Caroline Aultman, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude
Katie Bennett, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Dylan Richard Brantley, Associate of Science
Abby Lynn Cromer, Bachelor of Science, Business
Loren Alyssa Croy, Associate of Science in Nursing
Zachary Spinks Dunn, Bachelor of Science, Business
Cigi Michele Fowler, Associate of Science
Erin Reece Fowler, Associate of Science in Nursing
Kaycee Goodman, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit
Michael Lucas Goodnight, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture, Cum Laude
Rebecca Jean Gruver, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Emily Merideth Jackson, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Kimberly Landress, Associate of Science in Nursing
Brannon Wesley Lynn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Brittany P. Menefield, Bachelor of Science, Business
Davah Elizabeth Mullis, Associate of Science
Devun Eric Pitts, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Lance M. Ramsey, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management
Alyssa Kyhandra Stephens, Associate of Science
Katelyn Marie Tawzer, Associate of Science in Nursing
Emma Rose Williams, Associate of Science in Nursing
Valdosta
Kathryne Blankenship , Associate of Science in Nursing
Erin Lynn Brantley, Associate of Science
Kerry Dianne King, Associate of Science in Nursing
Ashari Alexia Lancaster, Associate of Science in Nursing
William Thomas Mulligan Jr., Associate of Science in Nursing
Alayna Patera, Associate of Science in Nursing
Jonathan Chance Pearce, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Lauren Nicole Tampas, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Brianne Elizabeth Walls, Associate of Science in Nursing
Whigham
Johnathon Brent Burdick, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture
Willacoochee
Aljovan Martin, Bachelor of Science, Business
