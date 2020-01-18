TIFTON — A total of 270 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2019 fall semester.

ABAC President David Bridges said 126 of those graduates received bachelor’s degrees. ABAC began offering bachelor’s degrees in 2008. During the fall term, more than 2,000 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.

Local graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study are:

Abbeville

Carolyn Grace Padgett, Associate of Science with Merit

Adel

Lacey Anna Hester, Associate of Science in Nursing

Shelvia Leigh Renae Holmes, Associate of Science with Honors

Harley Neal Paulk, Associate of Science in Nursing

Taylor Wilson, Associate of Science in Nursing

Alapaha

Cara Rebecca Davis, Associate of Science in Nursing

Taylor Kenneth Nugent, Associate of Science in Nursing

Garrett Scott Tucker, Associate of Science in Nursing

Albany

Walter L. Brettel, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Sabrina Dean Harris, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Logan Louis Littleton, Associate of Science with Merit

Davis Long, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Felicity White, Associate of Science

Americus

Fred Walker Langston IV, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Pooja Patel, Bachelor of Science, Business, Cum Laude

Arlington

Jamie Lynn Worsley, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Ashburn

Cameron Blake Barbee, Associate of Science

Reginald James Jackson Jr., Associate of Science

Summer Lynn Landeros, Associate of Science in Nursing

Madison Elizabeth Pritchard, Associate of Science with Honors

Ezra Isaiah Robinson, Associate of Science

Phillip Austin Rowan, Bachelor of Science, History and Government

Quenterion Tennille, Associate of Science

Katelyn Elise Watson, Associate of Science with Distinction

Bainbridge

Tamela Butler, Associate of Science with Merit

Jessica Carter, Associate of Science in Nursing

April Powell Hollingsworth, Associate of Science

Curtis Lynn Keaton Jr., Bachelor of Science, Business

Kady Lyn Kirkland, Associate of Science in Nursing

Ashley Nicole Laye, Associate of Science in Nursing

Joshua Hunter Pelham , Associate of Science

Haleigh Carole Poitevint, Associate of Science with Distinction

Heather Spooner Steen, Associate of Science with Merit

Jared Thames, Associate of Science in Nursing

Allison Leigh Whitaker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Carla A. Wimberly, Associate of Science in Nursing

Baxley

Keylee Grace Johnson , Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development, Cum Laude

Blakely

Ashley Caroline Houston, Associate of Science in Nursing

Melissa Pyle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ansley Smith, Associate of Science with Honors

Stephanie Alexis Welch, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit

John Austin Winkler, Associate of Science

Boston

D'vonte D. Lamons, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Kimberly Jill Thomas, Associate of Science

Allison Elizabeth Wagner, Associate of Science

Broxton

Jana Nicole Fussell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lorena Jacqueline Jimenez, Associate of Science in Nursing

Cairo

Rogelio Baltazar, Associate of Science with Merit

Daniell Spruiell Barber, Associate of Science

Whitney Wilson Cannon, Associate of Science in Nursing

Gloria Cutchens, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit

Roselia Gomez, Associate of Science with Distinction

Tracey Ansley Harrell, Associate of Science in Nursing

Quantangela T-keyah James, Associate of Science in Nursing

Juliann Martinez-Amaya, Associate of Science

Camilla

Jessie Haydon Adams, Bachelor of Science, Business

Julia Michelle Briggs, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Maegen Kitchens, Associate of Science

Mary Margaret Willis, Bachelor of Science, Business

Colquitt

Jimia Grier, Associate of Science

Taylor McKay Mock, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture, Cum Laude

Jenna Dyan Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Business, Cum Laude

Jennifer Swofford, Associate of Science with Distinction

Cordele

William Jeffrey Bodrey, Associate of Science

Hunter Russell Slade, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Dawn Elaine Spradley , Bachelor of Science, Agriculture, Cum Laude

Cuthbert

Jessica Hershberger, Associate of Science in Nursing

Donalsonville

LeQuana Letrice Martin, Associate of Science

Mitchel Lee Sheffield, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Douglas

Brandon Cole Dorsey, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Tyler J. White, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude

Lacy Marie Hope Whittaker, Bachelor of Science, Rural Studies, Cum Laude

Fitzgerald

Shawn Henry Brown, Bachelor of Science, Business

Margaret Raines Evans, Associate of Science with Honors

Katiesha Lashea Hall, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development

T'Keyah King, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication

Ashton McKinnon, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Evan Bryant Newell, Associate of Science in Nursing with Distinction

Catherine Suzanne Pope, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication

Michelle Leighan Roberts, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit

Kiki Monique Studstill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Cacey Lynne Tucker, Associate of Science in Nursing

Aubree Leigh Willcox , Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication

Hahira

Carmen Vincent Counts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emilee Morris , Associate of Science in Nursing

Shelby Stacey, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit

Iron City

Angela Denise Hornsby, Associate of Science with Merit

Mary Michaela Hornsby, Associate of Science with Merit

Leesburg

Mellanie Grace Moore, Bachelor of Science, Business

Marcial Saavedra, Associate of Science

Lenox

Erika Lyn Davis, Associate of Science in Nursing

Christopher A. Whitley, Associate of Science

Moultrie

Grace Elizabeth Bradley, Associate of Science

Joey Angel Contreras, Associate of Science

Logan Brice Day, Associate of Science

Christopher Michael Dorsey, Associate of Science

Shelby Nicole Eunice, Associate of Science with Merit

Taylor Marie Kight, Associate of Science in Nursing with Distinction

Sean W. Ladson, Associate of Science with Merit

Diana Karen Martinez , Associate of Science in Nursing

Cynthia Yvonne Mitchell, Associate of Science in Nursing

Lauren Koral Presley, Associate of Science

Nashville

Makayla Eaton, Associate of Science in Nursing

Newton

Nicholas Wayne Coker, Associate of Science

Norman Park

Carmen Guzman-Castro, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Ocilla

Hailee Kathleen Danielle Blawn, Associate of Science

Alexander Michael Clady, Associate of Science with Honors

Madison Elizabeth Dill, Associate of Science in Nursing

Dru Elizabeth Hudson , Associate of Science

Adam Lee Mitchell, Associate of Applied Science, Diversified Agriculture

Dalton Gaynor Ridgdill, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Landon Patrick Rowe, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Cum Laude

Patrick Eddie Tucker, Associate of Science

Omega

Valerie Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Matty Rose Hobbs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tarique Howard, Bachelor of Science, Business

Meagan Carter Overman, Associate of Science in Nursing

Pavo

Anna Bethany Davis, Associate of Science in Nursing

Jessica Hope Nelson, Associate of Science in Nursing

J. Benjiman Smith, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Pelham

Kayla Danielle Austin , Associate of Science in Nursing

Erin Leigh Butler, Associate of Science with Distinction

Logan R. Humphries, Bachelor of Science, Business, Magna Cum Laude

Taylor Laine McKenzie, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness

Poulan

Crysta Nicole Botdorf , Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development

Crystin Mae Thompson, Associate of Science with Distinction

Rebecca

Katie Grace Winter, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Rochelle

Matthew Hunter Layfield, Associate of Science

Ariel Nichelle Pridgen, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication

Emily Sutton, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Sumner

Katherine Rachel Spears, Associate of Science

Marissa Moreland Sutton, Associate of Science in Nursing

Sylvester

Dana Basil Dahman, Associate of Science

Kloe Ann Daughtry, Bachelor of Science, Business

Abigail Elise Thongbai, Associate of Science with Merit

Thomasville

LaJeaune Cutino, Associate of Science in Nursing

Macey Blair Smith, Associate of Science in Nursing

John Benjamin Wells, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Horticulture

Tifton

Mary Elizabeth Allison, Associate of Science with Honors

Kaycee Caroline Aultman, Bachelor of Science, Writing and Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Katie Bennett, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Dylan Richard Brantley, Associate of Science

Abby Lynn Cromer, Bachelor of Science, Business

Loren Alyssa Croy, Associate of Science in Nursing

Zachary Spinks Dunn, Bachelor of Science, Business

Cigi Michele Fowler, Associate of Science

Erin Reece Fowler, Associate of Science in Nursing

Kaycee Goodman, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit

Michael Lucas Goodnight, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture, Cum Laude

Rebecca Jean Gruver, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Emily Merideth Jackson, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Kimberly Landress, Associate of Science in Nursing

Brannon Wesley Lynn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Brittany P. Menefield, Bachelor of Science, Business

Davah Elizabeth Mullis, Associate of Science

Devun Eric Pitts, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Lance M. Ramsey, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management

Alyssa Kyhandra Stephens, Associate of Science

Katelyn Marie Tawzer, Associate of Science in Nursing

Emma Rose Williams, Associate of Science in Nursing

Valdosta

Kathryne Blankenship , Associate of Science in Nursing

Erin Lynn Brantley, Associate of Science

Kerry Dianne King, Associate of Science in Nursing

Ashari Alexia Lancaster, Associate of Science in Nursing

William Thomas Mulligan Jr., Associate of Science in Nursing

Alayna Patera, Associate of Science in Nursing

Jonathan Chance Pearce, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Lauren Nicole Tampas, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Brianne Elizabeth Walls, Associate of Science in Nursing

Whigham

Johnathon Brent Burdick, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture

Willacoochee

Aljovan Martin, Bachelor of Science, Business

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription