TIFTON — Because of the changes brought about by coronavirus, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will begin a four-day work week beginning April 6 and continuing through July 24.
ABAC Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration Paul Willis said ABAC will be open from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The college will be completely closed on Friday.
“With no students on campus during the remainder of the spring semester, this gives us a chance to be as energy-efficient as possible,” Willis said. “Employees will be able to spend a three-day weekend with their families throughout this time frame.”
Willis said ABAC will return to its regular hours on July 27. The fall semester begins on Aug. 12.
Along with the other students in the 26 University System of Georgia institutions, ABAC students will begin taking all their classes online on March 30 to adhere to USG guidelines. All spring semester events have been cancelled including the spring commencement ceremony.
