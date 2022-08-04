abac impact.png

ABAC’s economic impact on south Georgia climbed to almost $430 million during the 2021 fiscal year.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — With a strong bounce-back over the pandemic year, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College had an economic impact of $429,357,879 on south Georgia during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Renata Elad, dean of the Stafford School of Business at ABAC, said the college forged ahead from an economic impact of $390,015,778 during the 2020 fiscal year.

