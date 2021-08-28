TIFTON — The Migrant Education Program Consortium at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently received Department of Education funding in the amount of $410,000 for Fiscal Year 2022.
Scott Pierce, ABAC’s director of sponsored programs, said the Migrant Education Program is a Title I-C, federally funded program designed to support comprehensive educational programs for migrant children to help reduce the educational disruption and other problems that result from repeated moves. ABAC’s MEP Consortium enrolled 536 participants last school year.
“Over the past five years, our MEP Consortium has been funded for about $1.9 million,” Pierce said. “This is a significant federal investment in Georgia’s children. It varies a little every year, but our project serves around 121 out of 181 school districts in our state.
“It’s a challenging project to organize and execute, given the large geographical reach, but our ABAC staff is committed. They get it done.”
The MEP Consortium acts as an advocate for migrant families. Participants include students in pre-k through 12th grade, 3–5-year-old children who are not yet enrolled in school, and out-of-school youth including migrant workers who are under the age of 22, have not enrolled in school in the United States, and have not completed school in their home country.
The MEP Consortium provides supplemental academic support, both in person and virtual, in addition to referrals to existing community resources for everything from school supplies to English classes.
“I really believe in the services that are offered to students and their families,” MEP Consortium Specialist Maria Velasquez said. “Coming from a migratory background myself, I recognize how important constant encouragement and support can be to the success of kids and adults alike. By working as a specialist, I hope that I can provide the same support system that helped me thrive and succeed in school.”
Prior to providing direct services to students, MEP Consortium staff coordinate with the local school district to identify academic support programs that are being offered and might benefit the students. If adequate support is not available at the local level, MEP Consortium staff work with the families to offer whatever is needed.
“I have seen students grow more confident in not only their schoolwork but in themselves as well,” Velasquez said. “As many of our students often are facing new school environments as well as other difficulties, one-on-one interactions help them feel more secure in their current setting. So not only are their grades improving, but their confidence does as well.”
For more information, parents can contact Velasquez at mvelasquez@abac.edu (229-392-0668) or Consortium Coordinator Margaret Taylor at margaret.taylor@abac.edu (229-391-4889).
