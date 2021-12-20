TIFTON — The nursing program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College provides a quality education at a low cost to students, according to a new survey that rates ABAC as one of the 15 lowest-cost nursing programs for international students in the United States.
ABAC offers both Associate of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs for future nurses. Once students graduate the ASN program and pass the National Council Licensure Examination, they qualify as Registered Nurses.
Nurses can then choose to enter the work force or continue their education and receive a bachelor’s degree. Since most courses leading to the RN-BSN are available online, many nurses juggle the responsibilities of a career and the classwork.
Jeffrey Ross, dean of ABAC’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said he expects the ABAC nursing program to continue to be very popular because registered nurses are in high demand.
“Nursing is a career where the job prospects are quite bright,” Ross said. “We are always looking for well-qualified students who want a future in the health care profession.”
For more information on ABAC’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences, interested persons can contact Ross at Jeffrey.Ross@abac.edu.
