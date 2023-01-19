harper sworn.jpg

ABAC President Tracy Brundage attended the 2023 inaugural swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 12 as ABAC alumnus Tyler Harper officially became Georgia’s Commissioner of Agriculture. From left are ABAC Foundation Secretary Jay Roberts, ABAC Foundation Chair Niki Vanderslice, Brundage, Harper and ABAC Foundation Vice Chair Jaclyn Ford.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON – Former state Sen. Tyler Harper, an alumnus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, was officially sworn in as Georgia’s 17th Commissioner of Agriculture last week in Atlanta.

Gov. Brian Kemp swore in the Ocilla native during a ceremony at the Georgia State Convocation Center. Harper was elected to the position last November.

