ABAC President Tracy Brundage attended the 2023 inaugural swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 12 as ABAC alumnus Tyler Harper officially became Georgia’s Commissioner of Agriculture. From left are ABAC Foundation Secretary Jay Roberts, ABAC Foundation Chair Niki Vanderslice, Brundage, Harper and ABAC Foundation Vice Chair Jaclyn Ford.
TIFTON – Former state Sen. Tyler Harper, an alumnus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, was officially sworn in as Georgia’s 17th Commissioner of Agriculture last week in Atlanta.
Gov. Brian Kemp swore in the Ocilla native during a ceremony at the Georgia State Convocation Center. Harper was elected to the position last November.
ABAC President Tracy Brundage attended the ceremony and said she believes Harper’s leadership in Atlanta will be beneficial for the college.
“We’re always glad to see ABAC alumni succeed in whatever profession they choose,” Brundage said. “Tyler Harper has chosen a path of public service for the citizens of the state of Georgia, and we’re absolutely confident he will do a terrific job as Commissioner of Agriculture. Everyone at ABAC is so proud of what he has accomplished.”
Harper is a seventh-generation farmer as well as a small business owner. He earned an associate’s degree in agriculture from ABAC before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Georgia. Almost from the beginning of his professional career, he has been drawn to leadership positions in government and in civic organizations.
He is the past chair of the Southern Legislative Conference’s Agricultural and Rural Development Committee. He has served with the Georgia Young Farmer’s Association and is a Rotarian, among numerous other organizations. He also is currently a board member with the ABAC Foundation.
Before his election as ag commissioner, Harper represented Georgia’s 7th Senate District from 2013 to 2023, serving on the Natural Resources, Public Safety, and Agriculture committees.
Harper’s passion for agriculture can be traced back to his family farm. The operation includes peanuts, cotton, beef cattle, and timber on the same land his family has farmed for more than 100 years.
