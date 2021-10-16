TIFTON — Rachael Price will speak on Georgia author Sarah Barnwell Elliott at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Howard Auditorium as a part of the Jess Usher Lecture Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Price said Elliott was a highly regarded novelist in the United States at the close of the 19th century, but her work has gone out of print and has been largely forgotten until now.
“Her life and work are resurfacing as a significant voice from a female author who made groundbreaking strides in her time,” Price said. “The lecture will highlight the rediscovery of Elliott as a progressive voice in the rural South during a watershed moment in American history.”
ABAC’s Horseman Press re-published Elliott’s most famous work, “Jerry,” in the spring of 2021. The book was originally published in 1891.
Price is an associate professor in ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences who began her ABAC career in 2016. She received her bachelor’s degree in English from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Geneseo, her master’s degree in English from SUNY at New Paltz, and her Ph.D. in English from the University of Arkansas.
Formerly known as the ABAC Lecture Series, the special collection of speakers was renamed for Dr. Jess Usher, an ABAC professor and a former lecturer in the series. Usher passed away in June 2021. All events in the series are open to the public at no charge. Sandra Giles opened the series on Oct. 7 when she spoke on “Mr. Pete and the Baldwin Story.”
Future speakers in the series include Russell Pryor on “Making the ‘Alcatraz of the Piney Woods:’ Prisons, Power, and Politics in 20th Century Georgia” on Feb. 17, and Dr. Joseph Njoroge on “China, the United States, and Regional Hegemony in Africa: Implications for Africa’s Democracy and Economic Development” on March 17.
