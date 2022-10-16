ABAC luncheon.jpg

Assisting with the floral designs for the First Lady’s Congressional Luncheon were, from left, ABAC students Emma Walker, Wendy Sullivan, and Olivia Centanni, and ABAC alumna Shelby Waldroup.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Three students from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and an ABAC alumna were key participants in the arrangement of floral designs at the recent First Lady’s Congressional Luncheon in Washington, D.C.

The students included Olivia Centanni and Wendy Sullivan from Lakeland, Fla., and Emma Walker from LaGrange. Also assisting was Shelby Waldroup, an ABAC alumna who is currently an Agriculture Education teacher at Troup County High School.

Tags