New ABAC Student Alumni Council members include, from left, Isabella Waddell, Caleb Bagley, Madison Newell, Emily Rowland, Emily Staton, Emma Richwine, Bridget Dixon, LaJerrick Walton and Leigh Sturdevan. Bryce Roland and Lauren Brenneman are not pictured.
TIFTON — Eleven students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have been selected to serve on the Student Alumni Council.
Students selected include Caleb Bagley, a senior rural community development major from Douglas; Lauren Brenneman, a senior community health and development major from Tifton; Bridget Dixon, a senior agricultural communication major from Kite; Madison Newell, a junior history and government major from Tifton; Emma Richwine, a junior agricultural communication major from Bishop; and Bryce Roland, a senior agricultural communication major from Perry.
Other students selected include Emily Rowland, a sophomore biology major from Tifton; Emily Staton, a junior crop and soil science major from Tifton; Leigh Sturdevan, a junior biology major from Rebecca; Isabella Waddell, a senior rural community and development major from Tifton; and LaJerrick Walton, a freshman agricultural education major from Cuthbert.
The selection process included an application and interview administered by ABAC Alumni Board members. Students selected must be in good academic standing and show leadership and teamworking skills. Advisors for this year’s SAC include ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher and Alumni and Development Coordinator Randi Hickman.
“The Student Alumni Council is a strategic part of the Alumni Association and is the liaison between ABAC alumni and the student body,” Fisher said.
SAC members participate in projects that serve alumni, students, faculty, and staff throughout the year. They assist in planning homecoming and other alumni events such as Run for the Nurses and Evening for ABAC.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.