New ABAC Student Alumni Council members include, from left, Isabella Waddell, Caleb Bagley, Madison Newell, Emily Rowland, Emily Staton, Emma Richwine, Bridget Dixon, LaJerrick Walton and Leigh Sturdevan. Bryce Roland and Lauren Brenneman are not pictured.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Eleven students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have been selected to serve on the Student Alumni Council.

Students selected include Caleb Bagley, a senior rural community development major from Douglas; Lauren Brenneman, a senior community health and development major from Tifton; Bridget Dixon, a senior agricultural communication major from Kite; Madison Newell, a junior history and government major from Tifton; Emma Richwine, a junior agricultural communication major from Bishop; and Bryce Roland, a senior agricultural communication major from Perry.

