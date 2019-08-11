New ABAC faculty includes, first row, from left, Joseph Weakland, Farish Mulkey, Shannon Kidombo, Crosby Steen, Sarah Roberts, and Olumide Aborisade; second row, from left, Jeff Conley, Randy Minton, Elwanda Coston, Eric Larson, Sara Eastwood and Israel Martinez-Franco; third row, from left, Monica Springer, Sara Rooks, Matthew Casimiro, Raj Rajendran, Hannah Whitake, and Arielle Hunt.