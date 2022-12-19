abac ag ed.jpeg

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — The National Association of Agricultural Educators recently recognized the Agricultural Education program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with the NAAE Outstanding Cooperation Award.

Andrew Thoron, head of the Department of Agricultural Education and Communication at ABAC, said the award is based on three levels of criteria, including program services, support for and cooperation with state and national agricultural educators associations, and awards and honors.

