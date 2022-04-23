TIFTON — When Dean of Students Bernice Hughes retires from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on April 29, she’s looking forward to the days when she moves back to Jackson, Tenn., and walks her dog, Clyde, through her hometown.
Since June 15, 1998, the campus of ABAC has been all the town Hughes needed. That’s because she lived, worked, and even ate many of her meals at ABAC.
“I’m looking forward to retirement, but I am also a little bit sad because ABAC has meant so much to me,” Hughes said.
After serving as the assistant director of housing at her alma mater, Middle Tennessee State University, Hughes came to Tifton to head up the ABAC housing operation with no idea of what living in south Georgia was going to be like.
“The ABAC campus was just so beautiful, and the people were so friendly,” Hughes said. “ABAC seemed like a really down-to-earth place.”
Hughes moved into an apartment in Fulwood Hall, so the students of ABAC were never far away.
“They always wanted to see what I got at the grocery store,” Hughes said. “But they were always helpful in helping me unload my car.”
Hughes later moved to an apartment in Comer Hall, where she lived for 22 years. When Comer was scheduled for demolition last year, she found a new home in an ABAC Place apartment. Her neighbors were more than 800 ABAC students.
Hughes received the E. Lanier Carson Award as ABAC’s top administrator in 2003. She was named dean of students in 2004. In 2021, she was selected as a Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator.
“Dean Hughes was selected because of her outstanding support for the Omega Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at ABAC,” Charlotte Klesman, advisor to ABAC’s PTK chapter, said.
“Dr. Klesman and I worked very closely during the pandemic,” Hughes said. “One of their events was in danger of being canceled right after COVID-19 started, but we did a workaround to make sure the event took place.”
Memories abound from her career at ABAC.
“Oh yes, all the basketball games, the fraternity and sorority system starting on campus, ABAC becoming a four-year college, and the students taking an interest in homecoming,” Hughes said. “Homecoming used to be just for the alumni, but now the students love it.”
Hughes also said she remembers the inglorious honor of winning the “Kissing the Pig” contest and being soaked to the skin after a trip to the ABAC Dunking Booth at the Halloween Carnival.
“We all remember the time the hurricane drove a lot of people away from the coast, and they filled up Gressette Gym,” Hughes said. “I’ll never forget the guys from Fulwood and Branch bringing over their mattresses so those people would have a place to sleep.”
Many of today’s ABAC students were not born when Hughes began her career at the college. How have students changed over the years?
“The student’s environment has changed,” Hughes said. “Students are really just reacting to the atmosphere of the world around them. They are still good at heart. They are the nicest kids around unless they have had a really bad day.”
Hughes has been in touch with some of her former classmates who still live in the Jackson, Tenn., area. She said she plans to reunite with them as well as her two sisters.
“I’m also going to do some volunteer work,” Hughes said. “I’m not going to go home and just sit around. I have to be doing something.
“I’ll miss the students and my friends and co-workers, Vickie (Wilson) and Donna (Webb). And all the housing people. I have had a closeness with the SGA officers, so I’ll definitely miss them.”
A reception honoring Hughes and her service to ABAC will be held on April 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the John Hunt Town Center at ABAC.
