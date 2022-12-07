abac golf.png

Members of the ABAC National Academic Champion golf team include, from left, Kole Williams, Gabriel Lewis, Ben Sanders, Coach Larry Byrnes, Brady Kotkiewicz, Brock Barber, and Hagen Marion. Not pictured are Ian Arnold and Steven Wood.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON -- The Golden Stallions of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently received the National Junior College Athletic Association Academic National Champions plaque from the Golf Coaches of America.

To qualify as an Academic All-America selection, athletes must have at least a 3.25 grade-point average on a 4.00 scale. The Golden Stallions compiled a 3.68 GPA, elevating them to first place in the nation.

