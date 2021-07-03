TIFTON — Faculty members Kip Hall and Abul Sheikh topped the list of honorees at the recent service awards presentation at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Hall, an assistant professor of forestry in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, received a plaque for 35 years of service to ABAC, and Sheikh, a professor of business and information technology in the Stafford School of Business, received a plaque for 30 years at ABAC.
Employees honored for 25 years of service included Michelle Barton, Donna Campbell, Mary Beth Thornton, Anita White and Vickie Wilson.
Honored for 20 years of service were David Byrd, Erin Campbell, Tammy Clark, Olga Contreras, Wendy Harrison, Marvin Holtz, Polly Huff, Joseph Njoroge, Jewrell Rivers, Donnie Thompson, and John Vanzo.
Fifteen-year award recipients include Chandra Anderson-Casteel, Jimmy Ballenger, David Bridges, Tracy Dyal, Diantha Ellis, Brooke Jernigan, Chris Kinsey, Esthela Lopez Flores, Ray Lundy, Sheila McLendon, Ryan Myers, Jeannie Paulk, Brian Ray, Clayton Riehle, Frederick Shorter, Donna Sledge, Elizabeth Wilcox and Gina Wilson.
Award recipients for 10 years of service included Janice Baty, Juan Gomez, Deidra Jackson, David King, Joy Lott, Hans Schmeisser, Richard Spancake, Nicholas Urquhart and Eun-Kyung You.
Employees recognized for five years of service included April Abbott, Jerry Baker, Jay Baldwin, Kyle Basko, Christopher Beals, Suzanne Bentley, Scott Blount, Kristi Brown, Kennon Deal, Emily Dowd-Arrow, Justin Exum, Jessica Gandy, Nancy Hall, Marcus Johnson, Jamie Kinsley, Charlotte Klesman, Vanessa Lane, Deidre Martin, Sue Mastrario, Bridgett Mobley, Sandra Musselwhite, Erin Porter, Trena Prewitt, Margo Ransom, Joann Saylor, Kelly Scott, Josie Smith, Frank Strickland, Tamie Taylor, Jess Usher, Jennifer Walls, Joseph Weatherford, Brian Yost and Tim Youngblood.
Because of the pandemic in 2020, the list of honorees covered both 2020 and 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.