BAINBRIDGE — The School of Arts and Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College now offers new Bainbridge-Tifton 2+2 Plans. These plans allow students to complete the first two years of their bachelor of science degree at ABAC-Bainbridge and then finish their degrees at ABAC in Tifton.
Students pursuing these plans will work with faculty advisors within their disciplines at both sites to help ensure timely progress toward graduation. If the prescribed plan of study is followed, students will be able to complete the bachelor’s degree in four years, splitting their time equally across the ABAC-Bainbridge and Tifton sites.
Matthew Anderson, dean of the ABAC School of Arts and Sciences, said the new 2+2 plans are available for the ABAC bachelor’s degree programs in biology, history and government, and writing and communication.
“The plans are designed to allow students to save money by living at home in the Bainbridge area for their first two years of college,” Anderson said. “These programs also ensure that students do not lose any credit by transferring to another institution.”
In addition to the new 2+2 plans, ABAC offers courses within its University System of Georgia-approved core curriculum at its instructional sites in Tifton, Bainbridge, Moultrie, Blakely and Donalsonville.
At ABAC-Bainbridge, students can complete the associate of science degree in core curriculum (general studies pathway), the associate of science degree in Nursing (ASN leading to the RN), and all the coursework for bachelor of science degrees in Business and Nursing.
For more information about the 2+2 plans, students can contact ABAC Enrollment Services at admissions@abac.edu.
