TIFTON — The nursing program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently honored its top graduates at the 2022 spring semester pinning ceremony.
Alexis Martin from Lakeland received the South Georgia Medical Center Dedication to Nursing Award, and Mary Spikes from Tifton received the Clinical Excellence Award presented by Tift Regional Medical Center. Hannah Ritter from Nashville received the Academic Excellence Award, presented by Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Kambria Blakely from Moultrie, Amber Doss from Bonaire, and Haven Hollingsworth from Pitts received the Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing Award, Blakely for the A.S.N. traditional track, Doss for the A.S.N. bridge track, and Hollingsworth for the B.S.N. track.
The Dedication to Nursing Award is given in honor of the nurses both past and present for their hard work and dedication to excellence at South Georgia Medical Center. The Clinical Excellence Award recognizes a student who demonstrated excellence in evidence-based clinical practice and patient-centered care. The Academic Excellence Award goes to the graduate with the highest cumulative grade-point average.
The Spirit of Nursing Award honors the memory of Lisa Purvis Allison, who began the nursing program at ABAC as a single parent of two children following the accidental death of her husband.
Despite being diagnosed with colon cancer during her final year in the nursing program, Allison completed her degree, passed her state board exam, and became a Registered Nurse. She passed away soon after accomplishing her goal. A scholarship fund in her honor was developed to assist students in fulfilling their dreams of becoming nurses.
A total of 53 students received associate’s degrees, and 20 students received bachelor’s degrees during the spring term. The 2022 fall semester begins at ABAC on Aug. 15.
