TIFTON — Graduates of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will hear their names called on their cell phones, iPads, and computers on May 7 when ABAC presents its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony.
“Thanks to the hard work of our media team, we have put together a program that will recognize all graduates individually, calling their names, and allowing their friends and family to celebrate their achievements at ABAC,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “We would love to be able to celebrate with our graduates in person, but that’s not possible this year.”
As one of the 26 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia, ABAC is not having its spring ceremony this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. All students in USG institutions are completing their spring semester course work online.
The virtual ceremony will air at 10 a.m. on May 7 on Watch.ABAC.edu, ABAC’s Facebook page, and ABAC’s YouTube page. A total of 429 graduates will be recognized during the ceremony.
“We hope you will enjoy it,” Bridges said. “We are proud of the accomplishments of these graduates and wish them well as they go out and make their mark in the world.”
