TIFTON — Two commencement ceremonies in Gressette Gymnasium on Thursday will cap off the 2021-22 academic year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. For ABAC President David Bridges, it will mark his final graduation duties before he retires later this summer.
“Graduation days are my favorite days at ABAC,” Bridges said. “All the graduates have a chance to go out and make their mark in the world. They all have college diplomas from ABAC.
“We have said for years that students get more education for less money at ABAC, and our continued enrollment increases prove that students and their parents recognize that fact.”
A total of 315 graduates are expected to participate in the two ceremonies, one at 10 a.m. for the graduates of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences and the School of Arts and Sciences, and another at 2 p.m. for graduates of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Stafford School of Business.
With 16 years in the position, Bridges is the longest-serving president in the history of ABAC. He is also the current longest-serving president among the 26 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia.
Tracy Brundage, president of Keystone College, has been selected to take the reins of the ABAC presidency on Aug. 1.
