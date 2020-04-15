TIFTON — ABAC President David Bridges says he believes students “get more for their money” when they attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“From adding four-year degrees 12 years ago to the merger with Bainbridge, ABAC has transformed itself into a one-of-a-kind baccalaureate degree-granting institution that has a worldwide reputation for excellence,” Bridges said. “At ABAC, students get more for their money.”
Bridges’ remarks come on the heels of an announcement by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia that there will be no tuition increase for USG students enrolled for the 2020-21 academic year. ABAC is one of the 26 colleges and universities in the USG.
“ABAC is a destination college for most of our students since the majority of them are involved in our bachelor’s degrees in agriculture-related areas,” Bridges said. “Even students from surrounding states have found that the ‘neighbor waiver’ that we offer pays huge dividends for them.”
The USG instituted a policy in 2015 that allowed certain colleges to waive out-of-state tuition for students from bordering states. During the 2019 fall semester, ABAC attracted 3,923 students from 21 states, 23 countries, and 156 of Georgia’s 159 counties. ABAC has always been attractive to students from Florida and South Carolina, both impacted by the neighbor waiver.
“There’s no question in my mind that attending ABAC is a life-changing experience,” Bridges, the longest-serving president in the USG, said. “I believe that was the case when we opened in 1908, and I know it’s the case today.”
Since the consolidation with the former Bainbridge State College in 2018, ABAC has offered classes in Tifton, Moultrie, Bainbridge, Blakely and Donalsonville. Students choose between 12 different bachelor’s degrees on the Tifton campus and two different bachelor’s degrees on the Bainbridge campus. Associate's degrees are also available at both locations.
ABAC bachelor’s degrees include agribusiness, biology, agriculture, business, agricultural communication, environmental horticulture, agricultural education, history and government, nursing, natural resource management -- including forestry and wildlife -- rural community development, and writing and communication. Bachelor’s degrees in business and nursing are available at the ABAC instructional site in Bainbridge.
“We offer only one product, but it is a very valuable product,” Bridges said. “We offer the opportunity for a life-changing educational experience to every student who walks on our campus. The value of the ABAC experience is absolutely priceless.”
The USG continues to offer some of the lowest tuition rates among peer public higher education systems. Of the 16 states that make up the Southern Regional Education Board, the USG has the fourth-lowest in-state tuition and fees for undergraduates at four-year institutions.
Fall semester classes are scheduled to begin at ABAC on Aug. 12.
