MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Penn State Harrisburg has announced the recipients of the college’s annual Alumni Achievement Awards. One graduate from each of the college’s five academic schools earned the accolade thanks to their outstanding professional accomplishments.
Tracy Brundage, president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, was the named the recipient from the School of Behavioral Sciences and Education at the recent ceremony.
“I am grateful to receive this year’s Alumni Achievement Award from the School of Behavioral Sciences and Education,” Brundage said. “It was an honor to be back on campus after 25 years and to see how things have changed since I attended as a graduate student. I certainly enjoyed meeting the other very deserving award recipients.”
Brundage holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College, as well as a Master of Education in training and development from Penn State Harrisburg and a doctoral degree in work force education and development from Penn State University Park.
When she took office as ABAC’s 11th president on Aug. 1, Brundage said she would rely on her career experiences in a wide variety of academic and operational leadership, strategic planning, and organizational development positions, both in higher education and the private sector, to guide her path.
Brundage previously served for four years as the president of Keystone College in La Plume, Pa., where she also served as provost and vice president for academic affairs for one year.
Prior to her time at Keystone, Brundage was vice president of work force development at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport. She has spent 25 years in higher education and has served in various administrative roles throughout her academic career.
