ABAC President Tracy Brundage, right recently received the Alumni Achievement Award from Mark Kiselica from the School of Behavioral Sciences and Education at Penn State Harrisburg.

 Special Photo: ABAC

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Penn State Harrisburg has announced the recipients of the college’s annual Alumni Achievement Awards. One graduate from each of the college’s five academic schools earned the accolade thanks to their outstanding professional accomplishments.

Tracy Brundage, president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, was the named the recipient from the School of Behavioral Sciences and Education at the recent ceremony.

