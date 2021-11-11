TIFTON -- The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named the two committees to conduct a national search for the next president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. President David Bridges has announced his retirement after 17 years.
“ABAC has benefited from 17 years of strong leadership under President Bridges and is the heart of Georgia’s rural community as the state’s leading agriculture college,” acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said. “Its next leader must continue to focus on supporting students for success in the 21st century through its innovative industry partnerships, community involvement and unique mission. I’m grateful to the committee members for joining us in this effort and look forward to seeing the results of their work.”
The search and screening of candidates is the responsibility of the campus-based Presidential Search and Screen Committee and will guide the first stage of the search. Members are:
-- Ray Smith, search and screen committee chair, professor of crop science; department head of Department of Agriculture; School of Agriculture and Natural Resources;
-- Elijah Alford, student and ABAC Ambassador;
-- Tamara “Tami” Dennis, professor of nursing and RN-to-BSN program director, School of Nursing and Health Sciences;
-- Diantha V. Ellis, faculty senate president and associate professor of business administration, Stafford School of Business;
-- Jessica Gandy, staff council chair and financial aid counselor, Finance and Operations;
-- Bernice Hughes, dean of students, Academic and Student Affairs;
-- Jaci Martin, president, Student Government Association;
-- Franzelle Mathis-Pertilla, associate professor of business, Stafford School of Business;
-- Richard “Tony” Matthews, assistant professor of biology, School of Arts and Sciences;
-- James N. McCrimmon, professor of turfgrass management, School of Agriculture and Natural Resources;
-- Joyce Mims, community liaison, Southern Regional Technical College;
-- Marcus Pollard, president, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Alumni Association;
-- Erin Porter, associate professor of agricultural engineering, School of Agriculture and Natural Resources;
-- Darby Sewell, professor, Family and Consumer Sciences and Education, School of Arts and Sciences;
-- Abul Sheikh, professor of business and information technology, Stafford School of Business;
-- Yvonne Smith, assistant professor, School of Nursing and Health Sciences;
-- Niki Vanderslice, chair, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Foundation.
The duties of the Presidential Search and Screen Committee include the development of a position description, recruiting candidates and conducting interviews. The search firm of ZRG Partners has been engaged to assist the search committee.
At the conclusion of its work, the campus committee will forward the credentials of three to five unranked candidates to the Regents Special Committee for consideration.
The Regents Special Committee will be chaired by Regent Barbara Holmes, with members including Board Chairman Sachin Shailendra, Regent W. Allen Gudenrath, Regent Cade Joiner, Regent Lowery Houston May and Regent Harold Reynolds.
The initial meeting of the Presidential Search and Screen Committee will be Nov. 29, at which time the members will be formally charged with their roles and responsibilities in conducting the search.
