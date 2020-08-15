TIFTON — A brand new 432-piece full color puzzle featuring the Chapel of All Faiths at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is now available for purchase from the ABAC Alumni Association.
Advancement Coordinator Josie Smith said the 18- by 24-inch limited edition puzzle can be purchased for a price of $30 at www.abac.edu/alumni. Local buyers can pick up their puzzles at the ABAC Alumni House, or the puzzle can be shipped at an additional cost of $15.
“We were brainstorming ways to keep folks engaged during the pandemic, and we came up with a series of ‘ABAC sELECTion polls,’” Smith said. “Since we are in an election year, we thought it would be fun to involve our alumni and friends in several polls, and choosing the picture for the puzzle was the first of those.
“Our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter followers were given four options for the picture, and they chose the Chapel as the subject for this puzzle. More than 500 votes were cast across all three channels.”
Smith said the puzzle is a perfect gift for ABAC friends and alumni, particularly those who exchanged their wedding vows in the chapel.
